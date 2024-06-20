Gayle King reacts to Justin Timberlake's drunk driving charges

Gayle King has come out in support of Justin Timberlake following his arrest for driving under the influence. of alcohol.

During the latest episode of CBS Mornings, the 69-year-old journalist addressed the singer’s drunk driving charges, saying Justin is a ‘great guy’ despite the incident.

"Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy," said Gayle during a conversation with her fellow anchors. "Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he."



When Nate Burleson referred to Justin's actions as a "stupid mistake", and the journalist agreed, replying, "[Justin] knows it."



"He’s not an irresponsible person, he’s not reckless, he’s not careless," she continued to advocate for the Can’t Stop the Feeling hitmaker. “Clearly this is not a good thing but he knows that.”

However, Gayle also mentioned that drunk-driving is "unforgivable."

On June 18, the 43-year-old crooner was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated.

As per People, Justin failed to maintain his lane and ran a stop sign, leading to his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI).