Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'

Kevin Costner just recalled how he was invited for a public tribute to grieve over Whitney Houston’s death.

Even though the Academy Award winner and the I Will Always Love You singer developed a close bond after the co-starred in the 1992 film, The Bodyguard, Costner personally wanted to mourn over the loss privately.

However, Dionne Warwick approached the Yellowstone star addressing the superstar’s death.

"Whitney was certainly so worthy to talk about, but it's not my first instinct to go out there, to rush to the mic," the 69-year-old actor told PEOPLE magazine.

He continued, "But I got a call from Dionne Warwick and I could tell in her voice she was broken. I said yes to her when I had been saying no all week."

Even though Costner still had second thoughts after he agreed to Warwick’s request, as soon as he took the stage, nervousness got the best of him.

"I remember looking back and seeing Diane Sawyer and Oprah Winfrey... I think they were sitting together, and I went, 'Can you do my speech?' " he recalled.

Kevin Costner added, "I really wanted them to do it. I didn't want to go up, but I did.”