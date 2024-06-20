Jenna Dewan announces heartwarming addition to her family

Jenna Dewan welcomed her third child, a baby girl with a heartwarming note.



On Thursday, June 20, the 43-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and announced the birth of her baby no 3.

In the celebratory post, Jenna noted that she welcomed the baby girl on Friday, June 14, and also revealed the little one’s name by writing in the caption, “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 (white heart emoji).”

She also shared two adorable photos of her newborn, featuring the baby lying on Jenna’s chest right after she gave birth.

Further, the Witches of East End alum wrote a sweet note to Rhiannon in her caption, “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family.”

“Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenna shares her newborn with her fiancé Steve Kazee,

Moreover, she also shares her 4-year-old son, Callum with Kanze, and an 11-year-old daughter, Everly with her ex Channing Tatum.