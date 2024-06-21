Billy Ray Cyrus ‘desperate’ to reconnect with Miley Cyrus amid Firerose split

Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘desperate’ to get in touch with Miley Cyrus after filing for annulment from wife of seven months, Firerose, an insider has revealed.



As per reports, the country singer’s relationship with Miley got strained after he sparked romance with Firerose, who is just three years older than the Flower hitmaker, after divorcing Tish Cyrus.

However, now that Firerose is no longer in Billy’s life, he is keen to reconnect with Miley and Tish in efforts to restore peace to his family, a source spilt to Life & Style.

“Billy has been missing her like crazy,” the tipster said of his 31-year-old daughter. “They’re not totally out of touch, but things are nothing like they used to be, and he really is desperate to change that.”

He is even “willing to apologize and make amends with Tish, too, if that’s what it takes” even though he felt “sad” that Miley and his other kids didn’t give his third wife, Firerose, “much of a chance.”

But he is set to “let that go because more than anything he wants to get the family back together and stop this horrible cold war they’ve been dealing with,” the source noted.

They revealed that Billy reaches out to Miley all the time but “it’s hard for him to get her on the phone most days, which is very sad for him.”

“She will always be his little girl and he feels terrible that things have gotten to this place. He tries to stay positive, but it’s really weighing on him. Never in a million years did he think that they’d ever be in this situation.”