 
Geo News

What are potential venues of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series?

Rawalpindi and Multan being considered to host matches

By
Sports Desk

June 21, 2024

Pakistan cricket team in Test outfit. — AFP/File

Pakistan are going to host a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and deliberations for finalising venues for the upcoming matches have been started.

However, according to local media, Rawalpindi and Multan are being considered to host the matches.

Due to the ongoing upgradation work ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Karachi and Lahore are unlikely to host the matches during the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both the boards are currently discussing the venues and schedule for the series and it is likely to be finalised in the coming days.

Earlier, Geo News reported, that Test captain Shan Masood, head coach Jason Gillespie and the selection committee have begun discussions related to Pakistan’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.

It is possible that the current white-ball skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the Test matches against Bangladesh whereas Haris Rauf’s inclusion in the squad is not even being considered.

Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Ali Agha and former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed are being considered for the final squad.

As for the fast bowling department, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal are under consideration for selection.

This series will be Gillespie’s first assignment as head coach of the Pakistan Test team after his appointment in April and Masood’s second assignment after being named captain last year. He first led the side against Australia in a three-Test series which Pakistan lost by 3-0 in Australia.

Masood is currently representing the Yorkshire County Cricket Club in the County Championship.

Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the initial group stage, whereas Bangladesh have qualified for the Super 8.

