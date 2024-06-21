 
Travis Scott makes the best out of his Miami arrest

Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday for disorderly intoxication and trespassing

June 21, 2024

Travis Scott makes the best out of his Miami arrest

Travis Scott has already started cashing in his recent arrest.

In the early hours of Thursday, the rapper was taken into custody for disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a Miami property after a warning.

After he was released on a $650 bond, Travis took to his Instagram story and advertised T-shirts featuring his mugshot.

Adding the rare piece to the merchandise section of his website, he edited the image and replaced his straight face for a wide grin, pasted on a black top.

Moreover, the Free the Rage Tee is priced at $35 and features his mugshot in the centre, with the phrase “It's Miami” written in quotes below it.

He introduced his clothing piece right after the mother of his two children Kylie Jenner also advertised her venture.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a grainy video in which she can be seen wearing a white minidress while walking in the meadows with other white garments flying on a clothesline

“COMING 6/27 @khy Drop 007,” Kylie wrote in the caption, remaining unfazed by Travis’ arrest.

