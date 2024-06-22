How Zendaya's influence guided Mike Faist to his role in 'The Bikeriders'

How Zendaya's influence guided Mike Faist to role in 'The Bikeriders'

Mike Faist credited his Challengers co-star Zendaya for inspiring his newfound passion for photography, which helped him in his upcoming film The Bikerider.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Faist revealed that during the filming of Challengers, Zendaya often brought her cameras to the set and engaged with directors and cinematographer, exploring the art of photography.

He said, "Toward the tail end of Challengers, Zendaya got me into photography. She had her cameras on set and was always playing around with them and whatnot. So I got interested and played around [with them], and I ordered a camera of my own."

Shortly after wrapping up Challengers, director Jeff Nichols approached Faist to play real-life photographer Danny Lyon in The Bikeriders.

"So, when Jeff called and said, ‘Hey, do you want to play a photographer in a movie I’m doing?’ I figured that was a sign that I should go ahead and take on this job," he said.

Besides Faist, the film, released on 21 June, 2024 also stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Michael Shannon.