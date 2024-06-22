Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter

The Bikeriders actor Norman Reedus surprised fans by keeping a unique souvenir from the movie.

Ashleigh Chavis, the head of makeup for the film, told US Weekly that Reedus decided to keep his character's distinctive teeth even after filming wrapped up, saying, "Norman still has those teeth."

She revealed that he wears them while reading bedtime stories to his five-year-old daughter, Nova, whom he shares with partner Diane Kruger.

"He kept them after the film, and he said that he reads his daughter’s bedtime stories wearing those teeth," Chavis stated.

Chavis shared insights into the meticulous process behind creating Funny Sonny's appearance, emphasizing Reedus's dedication to authenticity.

The expert recounted the challenges of coordinating dental fittings in Paris, saying, "I had to work with Paris local time and getting him to am orthodontist to get him measured," adding, "With the time difference and his work schedule, and my work schedule, that was tricky, but we got it."

The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols, also stars Austin Butler, Mike Faist, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer.