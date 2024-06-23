 
Geo News

Salma Hayek poses with Nicola Coughlan at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan joined other A-list celebrities at Taylor Swift's concert in London

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Salma Hayek poses with Nicola Coughlan at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London

Salma Hayek recently attended Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in London.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hayek posted carousal of photos and clips, delighting fans with the glimpses from the event.

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan joined other A-list celebrities at Taylor Swift's concert in London

The first heartwarming photo showcased Hayek hugging Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, both wearing several colourful friendship bracelets.

The next clip captured a moment from Swift's performance of Delicate from her album Reputation.

However, following photos and clips showcased more glimpses from the concert with Hayek posing with pals.

"Living our wildest dreams gracias @taylorswift #taylorswift #swifties" Hayek captioned the post.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration as one wrote, "This is the wildest collection of people I've seen hanging out together."

"OMG Salma and Nicola two queens!" another added.

The third comment read, "Looks like a wonderful night. Gorgeous lady in red."

Several other A-list celebrities attended Taylor Swift's concert in London on June 22, 2024, including, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On Instagram, the Lover hitmaker posted a selfie with the royals along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Shania Twain shares how childhood traumas influenced her hit tracks
Shania Twain shares how childhood traumas influenced her hit tracks
Kevin Costner balances Hollywood life and dad duties
Kevin Costner balances Hollywood life and dad duties
William Shatner's fitness routine for return of THIS iconic character revealed
William Shatner's fitness routine for return of THIS iconic character revealed
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce exchange friendship bracelet with fan at 'Eras Tour'
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce exchange friendship bracelet with fan at 'Eras Tour'
Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump on date with Justin: See photo
Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump on date with Justin: See photo
Robert Pattinson all praises for 'so cute' newborn daughter
Robert Pattinson all praises for 'so cute' newborn daughter
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot after seven-year relationship
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot after seven-year relationship
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber feel 'so proud' over son, Sasha
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber feel 'so proud' over son, Sasha
Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards