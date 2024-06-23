Salma Hayek poses with Nicola Coughlan at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London

Salma Hayek recently attended Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in London.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hayek posted carousal of photos and clips, delighting fans with the glimpses from the event.

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan joined other A-list celebrities at Taylor Swift's concert in London

The first heartwarming photo showcased Hayek hugging Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, both wearing several colourful friendship bracelets.

The next clip captured a moment from Swift's performance of Delicate from her album Reputation.

However, following photos and clips showcased more glimpses from the concert with Hayek posing with pals.

"Living our wildest dreams gracias @taylorswift #taylorswift #swifties" Hayek captioned the post.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration as one wrote, "This is the wildest collection of people I've seen hanging out together."

"OMG Salma and Nicola two queens!" another added.

The third comment read, "Looks like a wonderful night. Gorgeous lady in red."

Several other A-list celebrities attended Taylor Swift's concert in London on June 22, 2024, including, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On Instagram, the Lover hitmaker posted a selfie with the royals along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.