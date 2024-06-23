 
Paris Hilton showers 'wish come true' daughter with love

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their daughter, London in November 2023

June 23, 2024

Paris Hilton just showered her love and praises for her daughter, London, whom she welcomed into the world in November 2023.

On Saturday, June 22, the 43-year-old American socialite and entrepreneur penned a heartfelt note to London, who is seven months old.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Hilton uploaded a video in which she leans over her daughter, who is in car seat.

The mother daughter duo can be seen wearing matching Care Bears themed pajamas, with London wearing a bow to match her outfit.

As the baby touches Hilton’s face, she gently whispers, “I love you” to London.

"London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautitul [sic] baby girl," Hilton wrote as she kicked off the caption.

"My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true /You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel," she further wrote.

Hilton shares her daughter, London and her first child, son, Phoenix, with her husband, Carter Reum.

The Stars are Blind singer and 43-year-old Reum tied the knot in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony they held at a private estate in Los Angeles with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul and more, in attendance.

