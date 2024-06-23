Shania Twain shares how childhood traumas influenced her hit tracks

Shania Twain revealed her past traumas influenced some of the biggest hits including Black Eyes and Blue Tears.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Twain opened up about her childhood traumas, saying, "One thing I avoided the most in my life was becoming my mother or being in her situation."

Twain disclosed that her stepfather, Jerry Twain, subjected her to sexual abuse and was violent towards her mother, Sharon.

These traumatic events deeply affected the singer, causing her to feel ashamed of her body and femininity.

The No One Needs To Know singer revealed that her track Man! I Feel Like a Woman! marked a turning point for her, saying, "That song was me saying, I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman. For many years I shied away from it or wished I wasn’t a woman. I was a shy, insecure female — not person."

"I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries and guards very young. I did everything not to bring attention to them," she said, adding, " I knew that boys were going to take advantage of me in one way or another."

"But then I became tired of acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. I guess I was a late bloomer in getting comfortable in my own skin, but after a while you just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change," she added.