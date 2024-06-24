Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher become attention centre at 'Eras Tour'

Dear friends of Taylor Swift, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attracted attention through their PDAs at her London show Eras Tour.



In one clip, the Hollywood power couple was seen having the best time of their lives as their children likewise enjoyed the night, which was dominated by the Grammy winner's soothing vocals and stunning display on Saturday.

Similarly, when the 34-year-old belted her hit track Love Story, the video shows Mila going on a proposing style in front of her hubby, as the lyrics in the background go, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring."



The cute moment sheds light on the strong bond the duo share after tying the knot in 2015.

Apart from them, Tom was also in attendance at the London show. His presence came at a time when his estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, was having her graduation from high school.