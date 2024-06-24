Britney Spears karma strikes Justin Timberlake in DWI arrest?

After Justin Timberlake's arrest in DWI, novelist Jennifer Weiner said the humiliation the pop singer faced was karma for his mistreatment of Britney Spears.



Writing a scathing piece on him in The New York Times, she said she was relishing the disgrace the Grammy winner was going through after he was arrested on DWI suspicion as the officer did not recognize him.

The In Her Shoes author believes the ex-NSYNC member's fall was long in the offing after, she claims, he made Britney the villain in their breakup.

In the past, the pair was an item but they called it quits in 2002 after dating for three years. After the separation, Justin suggested the cause of their split was the Toxic hitmaker's cheating.

These claims turned the heat on the Grammy winner, who, in a 2003 interview, was in tears and faced the Diane Sawyer question, "You did something that caused him so much pain. So much suffering. What did you do?"

However, according to Daily Mail, Britney's memoir showed the full story of Justin being the cheater after he left her with a text message.

The book sheds light on the disturbing events the pop icon suffered in her relationship with him, including an abortion on his insistence.