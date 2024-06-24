Travis Kelce makes friends with Hollywood A-list actor at Taylor Swift show: See pic

Travis Kelce is making friends among a-list actors during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows

Travis Kelce is mingling with Hollywood A-listers as he has seemingly made a new friend in Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift’s London show.

The VIP box at the show was filled with A-listers, including Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis.

Travis was seen singing along and dancing along with the whole VIP party. At one particular moment, the NFL hunk was seen putting both his hands on both of Cruise’s shoulders.

Credit: X

The duo were seen chatting and laughing throughout the show. The Top Gun star greeted many fans and posed for selfies. Tom was accompanied by Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.

The same day, Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter with Suri Cruise had her high-school graduation, which her estranged father missed but her mom attended.

The same show was also attended by Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Prince of Wales was seen dancing to Taylor’s Shake It Off. The singer also took a happy selfie with the royals all beaming.