Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just channeled their inner Taylor Swift with multiple emotions and thoughts.

During their performance in Manchester, England, a TikTok video showed how the frontman, Grohl, took several moments in between his songs to talk about Swift and her sensational Eras Tour.

Like Swift, the Everlong rockers are currently on the U.K. leg of their tour, which inspired the 55-year-old artist’s comparisons.

“See, now I’m feeling like Taylor Swift!” Grohl could be heard saying, adding, “I should be so lucky.”

As he drew mixed reactions from the audience, he continued, “Listen — tonight, this is my Eras Tour, OK? I’ve got a lot of eras. Spelled e-r-r-o-r-s. This is my ‘Errors Tour,’ how about that?”

“So, we like to call our tour the Errors Tour,” he continued, “because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f------ errors as well. Just a couple,” Grohl added.

Proceeding further, Dave Grohl supposedly took a dig at Taylor Swift stating, “That’s because we play live,” and with a sarcastic tone of delivery, he quipped, “What?”