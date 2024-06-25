Travis Kelce 'proud' of his romance with 'cool' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce doesn’t feel shy to express his love for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

During his appearance on the latest episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, the NFL player praised the pop sensation, calling her "my lady” and “my girl.”

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything. That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that," gushed Travis.



He further shared, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

“She’s very self-aware,” he continued. “She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family.”

“It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure,” Travis added before signing off as well.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their romance last summer, and it's been going strong ever since.