 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez opts for economy class amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez chose to travel in economy class despite her estimated 400 million dollars net worth

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Jennifer Lopez opts for economy class amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez opts for economy class amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted flying economy on a flight from Italy to Paris.

As per DailyMail report, Lopez opted for relaxed look in white jumper and jogging bottoms during the 2-hour, 20-minute journey.

Despite her estimated 400 million dollars net worth, Lopez chose an economy seas instead of a more luxurious business class option.

This decision comes shortly after the Atlas actress canceled her This Is Me... Live tour, reportedly due to challenges in her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Sources close to her mentioned that she wanted "to be with her children, family and close friends."

Rumours about the couple's marriage troubles have been circulating, especially since they have been living apart for several weeks.

Recently, Affleck was also seen without his wedding ring, adding fuel to speculation about a possible divorce.

Despite the these personal challenges, Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement at a Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Who was Tom Cruise's date at Taylor Swift concert in London?
Who was Tom Cruise's date at Taylor Swift concert in London?
Fiza Ali gives witty response to rumour-mongers on 'marriage' video
Fiza Ali gives witty response to rumour-mongers on 'marriage'
Celine Dion recalls painful memories of childhood poverty
Celine Dion recalls painful memories of childhood poverty
Travis Kelce throws shade at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn
Travis Kelce throws shade at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn
Kevin Costner's son Hayes jokes about working with dad on ‘Horizon'
Kevin Costner's son Hayes jokes about working with dad on ‘Horizon'
Travis Kelce 'proud' of his romance with 'cool' Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce 'proud' of his romance with 'cool' Taylor Swift
Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time
Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time
Jeremy Renner weighs in on needing time off to play 'challenging' roles
Jeremy Renner weighs in on needing time off to play 'challenging' roles
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to haters with chart-topping comeback
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to haters with chart-topping comeback
Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways
Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways
Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships