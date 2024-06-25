Jennifer Lopez opts for economy class amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted flying economy on a flight from Italy to Paris.

As per DailyMail report, Lopez opted for relaxed look in white jumper and jogging bottoms during the 2-hour, 20-minute journey.

Despite her estimated 400 million dollars net worth, Lopez chose an economy seas instead of a more luxurious business class option.

This decision comes shortly after the Atlas actress canceled her This Is Me... Live tour, reportedly due to challenges in her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Sources close to her mentioned that she wanted "to be with her children, family and close friends."

Rumours about the couple's marriage troubles have been circulating, especially since they have been living apart for several weeks.

Recently, Affleck was also seen without his wedding ring, adding fuel to speculation about a possible divorce.

Despite the these personal challenges, Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement at a Paris Fashion Week on Monday.