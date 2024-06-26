Nicole Kidman marks her 18th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman celebrated her wedding anniversary with a sweet note dedicated to her ‘forever’ love, Keith Urban.



The 57-year-old Australian actor took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 25, and marked her 18 years of togetherness with an intimate photo with her husband.

In the romantic snap, the Moulin Rouge star can be seen wearing a blue-green mid-length dress while lying on a stone wall by the seashore.

The 57-year-old country music star was sitting on the wall with a guitar and donned a pink color shirt paired with black pants.

Kidman wrote in her caption, referring to the relationship with Urban, “Forever”, and added a hashtag of "happy anniversary."

The Practical Magic star’s friend, Naomi Watts, gushed over the couple in the comment section, "This looks like true love heavenly,” with heart emojis.

For those unversed, the duo tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney, Australia, and welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in 2008 and 2010 respectively.