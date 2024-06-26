 
Geo News

Euro 2024: Denmark secure Last-16 spot after goalless match with Serbia

Denmark will now focus on their upcoming clash with Germany in the Euro 2024 knockout stage

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Serbias defender #13 Milos Veljkovic (L) reacts with Denmarks defender #02 Joachim Andersen after a draw in the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. — AFP
Serbia's defender #13 Milos Veljkovic (L) reacts with Denmark's defender #02 Joachim Andersen after a draw in the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. — AFP 

Denmark advanced to the knockout phase of Euro 2024 with a tense 0-0 draw against Serbia in Munich on Tuesday.

Finishing bottom of Group C, Serbia ended their Euro 2024 campaign with just two points from three matches.

Christian Eriksen, who set a record with his 133rd appearance for Denmark, orchestrated the midfield but couldn't break the deadlock. Despite several chances, Denmark's third draw of the tournament was enough to see them through to the next round, finishing second in the group. They will face hosts Germany in the last-16 in Dortmund on Saturday.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the match. Denmark's effort was nullified because Eriksen's corner went out of play. Meanwhile, Serbia's Luka Jovic was ruled offside after netting the ball. Serbia needed a win to progress hence, they defended robustly but struggled to create opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty multiple times.

Denmark dominated the first half with most possession of the ball. Eriksen had a shot saved by Serbia's Predrag Rajkovic and Rasmus Hojlund missed Denmark's best chance when he appeared to slip while shooting.

In the second half, Serbian manager Dragan Stojkovic introduced Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic to add some urgency to the attack. However, the changes could not pay off well.

Denmark will now focus on their upcoming clash with Germany in the knockout stage of the contest.

