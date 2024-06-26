Photo: Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently got candid about his Eras Tour debut alongside lady-love Taylor Swift.

The NFL player left the crowd in awe when he made a surprise appearance Taylor Swift’s latest show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, the footballer weighed in on this experience in a chat with his brother Jason Kelce.

“It was so cool,” Travis, who seemingly loved the crowd, kicked off the topic by saying.

He also recalled, "Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium? I remember 2015 playing in front of 80,000 in Wembley Stadium and then seeing Tay up there going crazy.”

Travis also addressed that the crowd present at the sold out stadium was making a thundering applause for the songstress.

Comparing the concert noise to that of a match, he continued, “They get a lot louder for Taylor.”

His person also spoke highly of Taylor and praised her fandom by recalling, “It was insanely impressive.”

“There's something, like obviously, Taylor's an amazing singer songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?” Jason asked to which Travis admitted, “Yeah, 45 songs, bub.”

“Oh my gosh. Yeah, dude, if I did what she did for one song I would have to change my clothes,” he joked in conclusion.