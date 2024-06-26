 
Geo News

Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift

On Sunday, Travis Kelce graced the Wembley Stadium in his first onstage Eras Tour appearance with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Photo: Travis Kelce reacts to impressive Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
Photo: Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently got candid about his Eras Tour debut alongside lady-love Taylor Swift.

The NFL player left the crowd in awe when he made a surprise appearance Taylor Swift’s latest show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, the footballer weighed in on this experience in a chat with his brother Jason Kelce.

“It was so cool,” Travis, who seemingly loved the crowd, kicked off the topic by saying.

He also recalled, "Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium? I remember 2015 playing in front of 80,000 in Wembley Stadium and then seeing Tay up there going crazy.”

Travis also addressed that the crowd present at the sold out stadium was making a thundering applause for the songstress.

Comparing the concert noise to that of a match, he continued, “They get a lot louder for Taylor.”

His person also spoke highly of Taylor and praised her fandom by recalling, “It was insanely impressive.”

“There's something, like obviously, Taylor's an amazing singer songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?” Jason asked to which Travis admitted, “Yeah, 45 songs, bub.”

“Oh my gosh. Yeah, dude, if I did what she did for one song I would have to change my clothes,” he joked in conclusion. 

Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances
Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics