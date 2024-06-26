Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?

Jessica Biel might just have proved that her and Justin Timberlake’s marriage is safe despite his DWI arrest.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted at her husband’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert in New York City just after a week Timberlake was detained over DWI-related charges.

The 7th Heaven alum was seen enjoying the artist’s performance at Madison Square Garden as per an Instagram video uploaded by The Real Housewives of New York City star, Jessel Taank, on Tuesday.

According to the video, Biel was very subtle and nonchalant in her dance as she moved her hips to the melody and sang along to the Selfish crooner’s tune as she took a sip of her drink.



Biel could also be seen standing alone at a cocktail table of the concert in the VIP section of the venue.

The actress did appear to be trying to keep a low profile, sporting a black baseball cap, even though she paired it with a stunning also wore twisted-knit tank and high-waisted black jeans.

“What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake,” Taank, who attended the show with her RHONY co-star, Ubah Hassan, captioned the post.