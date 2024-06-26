 
Geo News

Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?

Jessica Biel was seen dancing at Justin Timberlake's recent concert, post his DWI-arrest

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlakes DWI arrest?
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?

Jessica Biel might just have proved that her and Justin Timberlake’s marriage is safe despite his DWI arrest.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted at her husband’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert in New York City just after a week Timberlake was detained over DWI-related charges.

The 7th Heaven alum was seen enjoying the artist’s performance at Madison Square Garden as per an Instagram video uploaded by The Real Housewives of New York City star, Jessel Taank, on Tuesday.

According to the video, Biel was very subtle and nonchalant in her dance as she moved her hips to the melody and sang along to the Selfish crooner’s tune as she took a sip of her drink.

Biel could also be seen standing alone at a cocktail table of the concert in the VIP section of the venue.

The actress did appear to be trying to keep a low profile, sporting a black baseball cap, even though she paired it with a stunning also wore twisted-knit tank and high-waisted black jeans.

“What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake,” Taank, who attended the show with her RHONY co-star, Ubah Hassan, captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances
Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics