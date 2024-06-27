Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'

Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to momshaming

Kim Kardashian decided to set things straight with Khloe Kardashian ahead of their Aspen family trip.



However, the conversation also didn't go as expected when Kim confronted her younger sister for her recent choice of words.

It all began with their phone call in a hotly-dropped episode of The Kardashians when Kim, 43, was regretting not being strict enough to discipline her children.

"Sometimes I am like, ‘Damn, I wish I could do it all over,'” said the mother of four, who shares kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West.

“The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start with rules," she told Khloe over the phone.

Khloe, 40, attempted to reassure her by reminding that it's still not so late and that Kim 'could still start' disciplining her kids more-- not realising the SKIMS founder would take it as mom shaming.

Kim did not waste time in expressing her annoyance with Khloe for responding in a way that was 'condescending' to Kim.

“Khloé has really been pissing me off lately. So we are going to Aspen and I just want to get some things off my chest and clear the air before we go,” Kim said in a confessional before confronting Khloé. “I have a bone to pick with you. Just about your delivery on things.”

Kim did not stop there and gave references to prove her point. “The other day when you called me and asked if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word but you were very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed.”

She added, “All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” Khloé noted. “It sounds like you are dealing with a bunch of your own b***s*** and you decided to harvest this and build up this animosity toward me. When this is a you f****** problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

Khloe, too, was visibly annoyed by the constant 'nitpicking' and explained how Kim's reaction in itself was 'mom shaming.'

“Talk about mom-shaming. What the f*** are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming,” she pointed out.

“You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?”