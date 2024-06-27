Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case

Jackass star Bam Margera has been handed six months sentence in probation with drug testing.



The former Jackass star was on a two-week visit to his family home in Chester County, Penn., in July 2023 when he assaulted his brother, Jess, and threatened his family. Due to the incident, Jess suffered a raptured eardrum.

Bam, 44, turned himself in when he was on the run from police for a few days. He now faces charges for assault along with drug testing, which if results positive, would mean more jail time for the actor, People reported.

Last year, Jess said his brother is 'a good dude when he’s not messed up.'

Jess claimed Bam was awake for days when at the Pennsylvania home. He also said Bam had demonstrated troublesome behavior for the past 20 years.

At the same court hearing, Bam, who has previously struggled with mental health and substance abuse, assured the judge that he was getting drug and alcohol treatment. He will mark one year of sobriety on August 1.

Looking back at this progress, Bam is grateful for the amount of time he's gone without substances. "I don't want to go back to that lifestyle,” he told ABC 6 after the court adjourned Wednesday.