 
Geo News

Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case

Bam Margera was charged with assaulting his brother and threatening other family members in a recent reunion

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case

Jackass star Bam Margera has been handed six months sentence in probation with drug testing.

The former Jackass star was on a two-week visit to his family home in Chester County, Penn., in July 2023 when he assaulted his brother, Jess, and threatened his family. Due to the incident, Jess suffered a raptured eardrum.

Bam, 44, turned himself in when he was on the run from police for a few days. He now faces charges for assault along with drug testing, which if results positive, would mean more jail time for the actor, People reported.

Last year, Jess said his brother is 'a good dude when he’s not messed up.'

Jess claimed Bam was awake for days when at the Pennsylvania home. He also said Bam had demonstrated troublesome behavior for the past 20 years.

At the same court hearing, Bam, who has previously struggled with mental health and substance abuse, assured the judge that he was getting drug and alcohol treatment. He will mark one year of sobriety on August 1.

Looking back at this progress, Bam is grateful for the amount of time he's gone without substances. "I don't want to go back to that lifestyle,” he told ABC 6 after the court adjourned Wednesday. 

'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops surname for major reason
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops surname for major reason
Neil Young officially cancels Crazy Horse tour citing health concerns
Neil Young officially cancels Crazy Horse tour citing health concerns
Travis Scott could've avoided Miami arrest: Insider reveals how
Travis Scott could've avoided Miami arrest: Insider reveals how
Bianca Censori friend shuns her beauty in outing sans Kanye West
Bianca Censori friend shuns her beauty in outing sans Kanye West
No trace of 'Fantastic Four' comics in Ebon Moss-Bachrach childhood
No trace of 'Fantastic Four' comics in Ebon Moss-Bachrach childhood
Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?