Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?

Taylor Swift might choose a longtime friend from her celebrity squad if she eventually marries Travis Kelce.

The singer has been dating the NFL star for almost a year and there’s a huge possibility of them being the endgame, says an insider privy to Life & Style.

In case they get married, Taylor will have to choose her maid of honor from a big group of girlfriends, however, chances are that she already knows who she’s going to pick.

“Taylor adores Cara. She was one of the people really pulling for her when she went through her hard time and she’s never forgotten that,” the insider spoke of Cara Delevingne.

They added, “There’s a lot of mutual respect between them. Cara really looks up to her and is so in awe of all that she’s achieved. And whenever Cara’s name comes up, Taylor is quick to praise her as one of her favorite people in the world.”

Taylor and Cara have been friends for years but have grown closer recently as the supermodel has assumed senior status within the her squad.

“Everyone’s assuming it will be Blake Lively, but the way things are shaping up these days, Cara’s a frontrunner,” the insider noted, adding that the two “really bonded” during Taylor’s recent trip to London.