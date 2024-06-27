How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?

Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy credit Hugh Jackman for 'Deadpool 3' revival

Ryan Reynolds revealed that a phone call from Hugh Jackman revived Deadpool 3.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy shared that they were close to postponing the project due to difficulties in developing a compelling story.

While Reynolds and Levy brainstormed ideas on the set of The Adam Project, they struggled to create a narrative that felt fresh and original.

"Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin (Marvel Studios boss), ‘You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story,' and that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang, and it was Hugh calling from his car," Levy said.

During a break from his Broadway role in The Music Man, Jackman had an epiphany about wanting to do a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover.

The trio quickly pitched the idea to Kevin Feige, believing this unexpected twist was exactly what the film needed.

"On the Zoom with Kevin, we just cut right to the f****** chase, we said, ‘Look, this call just came in. I feel like we’d be idiots to look this gift horse in the mouth and ignore it. This is a one-in-a-billion chance. I really feel like this is what we’ve been looking for," Ryan said.

Their strong friendship and collaborative spirit played a crucial role in the creative process.

Now titled, Deadpool & Wolverine, the film is scheduled to release on July 26.