Photo:Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down

Sharon Osbourne recently took to social media and thanked fans for showing support.

For those unversed, the founding member of Black Sabbath promised to perform at two concerts before retiring from music career.

One of these appearances was scheduled for this July, and the entire Osbourne family was due to attend an upcoming public appearance at Mad Monster Party in Phoenix.

However, the TV personality announced the cancellation of this appearance at America in a footage shared on her Instagram stories.

Sharon broke the new by saying, “Regretfully the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix.”

She explained the reason for this cancellation and added, “Because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time. However Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes.”

“Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will of course get full refunds. We would like to thank you all for your constant support with Ozzy. It means so much to him, you have no idea,” the 71-year-old continued.

Apologizing to the singer’s fans, she expressed "that we won't be there and I'm apologising to the people we've let down from my heart.”

In conclusion of this clip, she expressed her utmost gratitude for fans’ cooperation in this regard, “So god bless you all. Thank you so much.”