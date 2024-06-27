 
Geo News

Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down

Sharon Osbourne thanked fans for their cooperation after Ozzy Osbourne failed to meet expectations

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Photo:Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
Photo:Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down

Sharon Osbourne recently took to social media and thanked fans for showing support.

For those unversed, the founding member of Black Sabbath promised to perform at two concerts before retiring from music career.

One of these appearances was scheduled for this July, and the entire Osbourne family was due to attend an upcoming public appearance at Mad Monster Party in Phoenix.

However, the TV personality announced the cancellation of this appearance at America in a footage shared on her Instagram stories.

Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down

Sharon broke the new by saying, “Regretfully the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix.”

She explained the reason for this cancellation and added, “Because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time. However Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes.”

“Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will of course get full refunds. We would like to thank you all for your constant support with Ozzy. It means so much to him, you have no idea,” the 71-year-old continued.

Apologizing to the singer’s fans, she expressed "that we won't be there and I'm apologising to the people we've let down from my heart.”

In conclusion of this clip, she expressed her utmost gratitude for fans’ cooperation in this regard, “So god bless you all. Thank you so much.”

'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her
Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions