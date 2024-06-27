Shania Twain unveils her plans for Glastonbury Festival

Shania Twain is planning to make a memorable entrance at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

During her interview on BBC Breakfast Twain revealed that she plans to make entrance by potentially riding a horse to the Pyramid Stage for her Sunday performance.

"I love horses. I love animals, I'm going to see if there's a horse around I can borrow," she said, adding, "I'd love to ride a horse to the stage... I'll have to find out if it's allowed."

The You're Still The One hitmaker's upcoming set is highly anticipated as she joins the prestigious legends slot lineup, following in the footsteps of music icons like Dolly Parton and Diana Ross.

Twain expressed her excitement about performing on the prestigious stage, saying, "It's been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: 'Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences'"

She added, "I'm planning on getting up there and having so much fun. I'd love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I'm going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know."