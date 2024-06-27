 
Kevin Costner hits back at critics of Native American roles in 'Horizon'

Kevin Costner defended Native American portrayal in new film 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1'

June 27, 2024

Kevin Costner addressed criticism surrounding his new film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Costner discussed the complexities of portraying Native American characters in the Western genre.

Horizon begins with a story about conflict between settlers and Apache tribes, which some people say can stereotype Native Americans.

However, Costner defends the narrative choices, emphasizing the film's deeper exploration of Native American perspectives as the story unfolds.

"I'm just so tired of everybody trying to be so delicate about things," he said.

He added, "But as the film goes on, we delve more into the lives of the Native characters as they deal with internal strife among their people amid the upheaval settlers have brought to their lives."

Costner expressed frustration with the caution surrounding such narratives, saying, "I'm not interested in spoon-feeding people. the reality is it was one tent too many, and the [Apache] went down there, and they tried to wipe the [settlers] out. Their anger is they're not able to hunt. They have to go and interact with tribes when they had long ago settled those issues."

