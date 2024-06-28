Lupita Nyong’o convinces Taylor Swift of deal after others failed

Lupita Nyong’o wanted Taylor Swift's Shake It Off on her film Little Monsters. But she said no to the producers. So, the actress took it upon herself to get the pop icon's nod.



Recalling her efforts, the Marvel star told on Hot Ones that she made a personal connection to the Grammy winner's song. “I was going through a lot of self-doubt because it was the second thing I had done. I was getting a little depressed."

She continued, "My best friend came to London and Taylor had just released ‘Shake it Off.’ And he played it for me to like get me into better spirits, and we just jumped on my bed, and we just danced and danced, and it lifted my spirits.”

Following this, the 41-year-old recounted having the Little Monsters script and it made her remember the track.

So, Lupita says after producers failed to get Taylor's approval she readied her pitch.

“When they came, and they told me ‘Aw, no we can’t get the rights’ I decided, ‘OK. I’m going to go, I’m going to make a pitch, I’m going to let Taylor know what this song means to me.'"

Noting, "I told her that story about how it lifted me from an almost depression, and the next thing I knew, it was cleared."