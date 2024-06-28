Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless

June 28, 2024
Luke Wilson recently opened up about how Kevin Costner casted him in his latest film Horizon.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Wilson shared how a Zoom meeting with Costner turned into a surprising job offer.
Wilson revealed that the meeting took place while he was in New Jersey and Costner was filming Horizon in Utah.
Wilson initially thought it was a standard job interview, unsure if he had secured the role of Matthew Van Weyden.
"He said, ‘Well, I hope you'll want to come work with me.’ And I was just kind of sitting there. I thought, ‘Shoot, this guy just offered me the job!’" Wilson recalled.
He added, "That completely threw me off. And I just muttered, ‘Oh. Hell yeah, hell yeah.’ That's how I got started on it."
The actor also shared that his work with Costner " is different from stuff I've done before," adding, "I've done dramas and done a couple low budget Westerns and one comedic western with Adam Sandler, But yeah, I certainly had never done anything like this."