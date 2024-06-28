 
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set

Dua Lipa is paying credit where it's due with her parents Dukagjin and Anesa

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Pop star Dua Lipa is all set to headline Glastonbury on Friday night, and has made sure to appreciate her parents for getting her where she is in life.

Dua recalled her parent’s love of fun and partying, which they’ve instilled into her. Dua’s parent’s moved to London in 1992 from Kosovo due to political unrest. The singer’s father Dukagjin is also into music and plays guitar and sings, while her mother Anesa studied law.

She said, per The Mirror: “My parents, they're very lively and they love a party and they're just fun party people. “I remember being a kid and them taking me everywhere with them. And we would go on holiday and they would go to a bar and there'd be live music, and I would stay there until three o'clock in the morning until I would fall asleep and they would still be up and hanging out and chatting.”

“I was always surrounded by music and dancing, and people were having community and these joyous moments. As I was growing up, I was looking for my own version of that, of what they had. So clubbing and going out dancing was such a rite of passage almost,” the Houdini hitmaker continued.

“The second I got a little bit older, I was like, I want to go dancing. I want to be free. I want to feel the music,” Dua Lipa added.

