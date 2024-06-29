'Clue' star Martin Mull breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, best known for his roles in Clue and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away after a "valiant fight against a long illness." He was 80.

The actor’s daughter, Maggie Mull, announced the news of Martin’s passing on Friday, June 27, via an Instagram post.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," she revealed in the caption while sharing a black and white photo of her father.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," described Maggie. "He would find that joke funny."

"My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs,” the star’s daughter penned in a heartfelt note.

"I loved him tremendously," she concluded the emotional caption.

For those unversed, Martin Mull made his acting debut in 1976 and rose to fame after starring in the comedic soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.