 
Geo News

'Clue' star Martin Mull breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull's daughter announced the news of her father's death on social media

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Clue star Martin Mull breathes his last at 80
'Clue' star Martin Mull breathes his last at 80

Martin Mull, best known for his roles in Clue and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away after a "valiant fight against a long illness." He was 80.

The actor’s daughter, Maggie Mull, announced the news of Martin’s passing on Friday, June 27, via an Instagram post.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," she revealed in the caption while sharing a black and white photo of her father.

Clue star Martin Mull breathes his last at 80

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," described Maggie. "He would find that joke funny."

"My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs,” the star’s daughter penned in a heartfelt note.

"I loved him tremendously," she concluded the emotional caption.

For those unversed, Martin Mull made his acting debut in 1976 and rose to fame after starring in the comedic soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Tom Cruise all smiles around son after skipping daughter Suri's graduation
Tom Cruise all smiles around son after skipping daughter Suri's graduation
How Prince William handled THIS royal drama with grace
How Prince William handled THIS royal drama with grace
Matthew Perry's dad Keith playing detective for 'Friends' star to get justice
Matthew Perry's dad Keith playing detective for 'Friends' star to get justice
Jon Bon Jovi spotted third wheeling Jake, Millie Bobby Brown's honeymoon
Jon Bon Jovi spotted third wheeling Jake, Millie Bobby Brown's honeymoon
Travis Kelce's Eras tour debut with Taylor Swift hints at bright future together
Travis Kelce's Eras tour debut with Taylor Swift hints at bright future together
What caused Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'fallout' two years after marriage?
What caused Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'fallout' two years after marriage?
Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'The Paperboy'
Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'The Paperboy'
Nicole Scherzinger 'can't wait' to start family with fiancé Thom Evans
Nicole Scherzinger 'can't wait' to start family with fiancé Thom Evans
Jennifer Garner mum reveals tradition to connect with Ben Affleck kids
Jennifer Garner mum reveals tradition to connect with Ben Affleck kids
Paloma Faith cancels Southampton show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury
Paloma Faith cancels Southampton show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set