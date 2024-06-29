 
Ben Affleck believes splitting from Jennifer Lopez is the 'right thing'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is reportedly coming to an end

June 29, 2024

Ben Affleck believes splitting from Jennifer Lopez is the 'right thing'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is reportedly heading towards split.

As reported by OK magazine, insiders revealed that Affleck is "depressed it didn't work out" with his "dream woman" Lopez.

"Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman, It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do," insider shared.

The couple who tied the knot in 2022 lived a very "different lifestyle."

A source stated, "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers."

"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to, Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain," they added.

While neither the Atlas actress nor Affleck has officially confirmed anything, several sources report that the couple, who put their marital home up for sale and have been living separately, are headed towards divorce.

