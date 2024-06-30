Michael J. Fox adds emotional touch to Coldplay's historic Glastonbury set

Coldplay welcomed some special guests on the stage at Glastonbury Festival.

On Saturday, Chris Martin's band made history at the Glastonbury Festival by becoming the first band to headline the event five times.

Coldplay was joined on stage by rapper Little Simz and iconic actor Michael J. Fox.

Adding an emotional twist to the night, Michael J. played guitar on the song Fix You.

The band's legendary set featured a mix of their greatest hits, including Higher Power, Clocks, Viva La Vida, The Scientist, and My Universe.

Addressing the audience, Martin said, "I look around and I just see amazing, wonderful people from all over the place and that's what makes Glastonbury the greatest city on Earth."

Despite recent criticism about their music, Coldplay's performance at Glastonbury proved they're one of the most beloved bands in the world.