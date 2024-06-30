Morgan Freeman breaks silence on becoming recent victim of AI

Morgan Freeman is thankful to his fans for bringing attention to AI imitations of his voice.

The 87-year-old actor, who is famous for his oration skills in films like March of the Penguins, The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, penned a note on his social media.

His note comes after Morgan’s voice became the recent target of an AI-generated video which includes a TikTok series created by a woman posing as his nepo niece.”

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection,” he penned.

Morgan is not the first actor to become a target of the practice as last month Scarlett Johansson slammed an AI company for trying to “loan” her voice.

After she declined the offer, PEOPLE reported that Scarlett was told she “could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and AI.”