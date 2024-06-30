Kate Hudson teases brother as he gets hurt on family vacation

Kate Hudson is keeping her fans updated on her fun time at the island paradise of Spetses, Greece.

The actress treated her Instagram followers to not only picturesque moments from the beach but also her camaderie with her family.

The recent series of photos included one shot of her brother who had gotten injured during their fun in the sun as his white bandage could be seen on the heel of one of his feet.

"Always needing doctors," she teased her brother Oliver as they checked in at the Spetses Clinic

Next was her eldest son, Ryder, who was facing the sea as he was seated on the sand.

Another picture showed a group of people swiming and playing together in the clear ocean.

She also included a picture of a hat and a glass of rosé in front of water.

A few days ago, Hudson shared some photos of her youngest son, Bingham, as well who she shares with her ex Matt Bellamy.

"Vacation Bing [a string of summer emojis] what’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun," she captioned the post.

Hudson, 45, is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, 38, with whom she shares a daughter, Rani Rose.