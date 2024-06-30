Camila Cabello expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa, SZA as Glastonbury headliners

Camila Cabello made her debut at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night.

As reported by BBC, Cabello delighted fans at the Other Stage with her hits like Havana and Pretty When I Cry.

After her performance, the singer told the outlet, "You hear how legendary it is and everybody's always so excited about it. I didn't know what to expect but [the crowd] was so lovely, it was a surprise."

Reflecting on the festival's inclusion of two female headliners for the first time, Cabello expressed her surprise.

"I love Dua and I love SZA. It's so deserved [that they're headlining]" the Worth It hitmaker said.

Cabello, who recently released her album, C,XOXO, highlighted the challenges female artists face in the music industry.

The Shameless singer said, "We work 10 times harder and put in 10 times more work in order to be seen, taken seriously and respected. Because of that, we've had to adapt to be stronger and better."

Cabello's latest album features collaborations with big names like Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, and Drake.