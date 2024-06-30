Viggo Mortensen opens door for 'Lord of the Rings' return

Viggo Mortensen, who famously plays Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is teasing he may get back to the franchise reboot.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Green Book star was asked about returning to the new Lord of the Rings films.

"I haven't read a script. So I don't know. The script is the most important thing to me unless I'm broke, I have no money and I'm lucky to get any job. So it depends," he said.

Earlier, Warner Bros. chief David Zaslav said the first film in the franchise, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, will be released in 2026.

Andy Serkis will reprise his character and will also be the director of the movie.

"It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!," said Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh who will be the overall makers of the film series.