Niecy Nash Betts talks working with Travis Kelce on 'Grostesquerie'

Recently, at the BET awards happening in Los Angeles, Niecy Nash-Betts showed up with wife, Jessica Betts and talked about working with Travis Kelce on ‘Grostesquerie.’

In regards to this back in May, Nash-Betts happily revealed Kelce’s involvement in Ryan Murphy’s new project called ‘Grostesquerie.’

Furthermore, Nash-Betts revealed that she and Jessica will be presenting during the show and “make history” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.



While talking about the role she stated: "I've never played a role like this. It's very dark, I'm so excited for people to see it. I'm not going to name names. But it's a good time."

During that same conversation, Nash-Betts said that Kelce has been holding his own on set and is doing really well, while being 'pleasantly surprised.'

She also, revealed that she has been trying really hard to mentor Kelce and also, described a typical rehearsal for them as, "Us sitting around eating In-N-Out reading words off a piece of paper."

In between the conversation, she also talked about Taylor Swift and Travis' relationship by saying, "Well now I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that."

According to sources, it has been reported that he has guest starring role but the details of his new role are still under wraps.