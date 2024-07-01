Taylor Swift iconic items to feature at Victoria and Albert Museum for fans

Swifties have a chance to delve into Taylor Swift's personal world at Victoria and Albert Museum

Taylor Swift fans affectionately known as Swifties have a unique opportunity to delve into the Grammy-winning artist's personal world.

As reported by BBC, the Victoria and Albert Museum will host an exclusive exhibition titled Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail, featuring a collection of the Lover hitmaker's personal items.

Starting July 27, the exhibition will also feature Swift's custom cowboy boots worn during her early career and the iconic black ruffled dress seen in her recent music video for Fortnight, a single from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Kate Bailey, the museum's senior curator in the theatre and performance department, expressed excitement about showcasing Swift's evolving style and storytelling through these objects.

"We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer - each celebrating a chapter in the artist's musical journey," she said, adding, "Taylor Swift's songs - like objects - tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature."