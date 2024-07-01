Justin Timberlake cracks joke about DWI arrest at Boston show

Justin Timberlake referenced his DWI arrest at Boston show

Justin Timberlake cracked a joke about his recent DWI arrest.

During his recent concert in Boston from ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake shocked fans by his humorous take on his recent controversial arrest.

The Toxic singer jokingly asked crowd, "Is anyone driving?” just days after being taken into custody for an alcohol-related motoring offense.

Last Tuesday morning, Timberlake was arrested after reportedly running a stop sign and swerving on the road in New York.

Police officers noted that Timberlake's eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Following his arrest, the singer was held overnight until being released the next day.

Previously, during his performance at Boston’s TD Garden arena, Timberlake addressed the incident briefly, acknowledging, "It's been a tough week.

Despite the arrest, Timberlake continues his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with shows scheduled across the US and Europe.