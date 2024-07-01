 
Geo News

Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise

Travis Kelce's surprise appearance left Taylor Swift beaming with joy

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Taylor Swift cant take her eyes off Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise
Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift at final Eras Tour show in Dublin.

On Sunday, during her performance, Swift couldn't hide her joy as she spotted Kelce.

The NFL star flew all the way to Ireland to support Swift at the Aviva Stadium, showing up in a white T-shirt and baseball cap.

Travis Kelces surprise appearance left Taylor Swift beaming with joy
Travis Kelce's surprise appearance left Taylor Swift beaming with joy

Videos shared by fans captured Swift's excitement as she spotted Kelce in the crowd during her performance of August from the 2020 album Folklore.

Dressed in a striking red dress, Swift's face lit up as she realized Kelce was there.

Taylor Swift cant take her eyes off Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise

One X user wrote, "you can see when he enters she is in the red dress singing. so that expression on her face is right as he got there and she does look surprised."

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift at final show in Dublin
Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift at final show in Dublin

"he said jet lag is a choice, get me there for my song #DublinTSTheErasTour," another joked.

Taylor Swift cant take her eyes off Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise

The third user noted, "She couldn’t take her eyes off of him! She was so happy! I’m Loving this for her!!!"

Justin Timberlake cracks joke about DWI arrest at Boston show
Justin Timberlake cracks joke about DWI arrest at Boston show
Niecy Nash Betts talks about working with Travis Kelce on 'Grostesquerie'
Niecy Nash Betts talks about working with Travis Kelce on 'Grostesquerie'
How Victoria Beckham 'threateningly' landed a date with David
How Victoria Beckham 'threateningly' landed a date with David
Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today
Kate Middleton fails to confirm Wimbledon appearance as tournament starts today
Taylor Swift iconic items to feature at Victoria and Albert Museum for fans
Taylor Swift iconic items to feature at Victoria and Albert Museum for fans
A look back at lifetime achievement award winner Usher's major controversy
A look back at lifetime achievement award winner Usher's major controversy
Killer Mike gives powerful speech after winning 2024 BET trophy
Killer Mike gives powerful speech after winning 2024 BET trophy
Normani reveals why she canceled her 2024 BET Awards performance
Normani reveals why she canceled her 2024 BET Awards performance