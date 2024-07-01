Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift at final Eras Tour show in Dublin.

On Sunday, during her performance, Swift couldn't hide her joy as she spotted Kelce.

The NFL star flew all the way to Ireland to support Swift at the Aviva Stadium, showing up in a white T-shirt and baseball cap.

Videos shared by fans captured Swift's excitement as she spotted Kelce in the crowd during her performance of August from the 2020 album Folklore.

Dressed in a striking red dress, Swift's face lit up as she realized Kelce was there.

One X user wrote, "you can see when he enters she is in the red dress singing. so that expression on her face is right as he got there and she does look surprised."

"he said jet lag is a choice, get me there for my song #DublinTSTheErasTour," another joked.

The third user noted, "She couldn’t take her eyes off of him! She was so happy! I’m Loving this for her!!!"