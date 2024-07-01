George R.R. Martin drops major tease about the mega project

George R.R. Martin is keeping fans on edge after he teased that a movie or a show on Elden Ring is in the works.



Writing on his blog, the Game of Thrones author hinted at the possibility of FromSoftware developing a live-action version of the hit RPG.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say," he wrote. "Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

Earlier on his website, the noted writer made a change on his blog that became noticeable on the internet.

He was writing about his upcoming Ser Duncan the Tall project saying the lead actor Peter Claffey looked "Hot damn, he looks as though he just stepped out of the pages of LEGENDS."

"Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES as shot. Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, 2025."

However, George later edited the word "early" to get in line with the official release.