Kim Kardashian admits to being drunk at Khloe Kardashian party

On Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday, a video emerged showing Kim Kardashian dancing with Britney Spears' ex-manager, Cade Hudson. Now, she says she does not remember it because she was drunk.

Taking to Instagram Story, the mother-of-four was seen having a flip as Drake's Way 2 Sexy was playing in the background, according to U.S. Sun.

"No recollection of this but thank you Cade Hudson," she wrote. "So apparently, I was doing this multiple times till we shut the party down. D**n, I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing With The Stars, and I might have lasted a bit longer."

The mother-of-four is jokingly pointing to her performance on the Dancing with the Stars in 2008, where she ended up in the 11th position.

In the meantime, reports suggest Kim has a crush on his new SKIMS model and England footballer Jude Bellingham.

Sources told Heat magazine she liked him so much because of "his looks, style and intelligence."

"Getting Jude on board with Skims was a huge deal. He's one of the hottest properties in the game at the moment, so it's a major coup for her," the insider revealed. "Jude is hot, and she sees nothing wrong with her crush."