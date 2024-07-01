 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian admits to being drunk at Khloe Kardashian party

Kim Kardashian weighs in on his viral dance clip at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian admits to being drunk at Khloe Kardashian party
Kim Kardashian admits to being drunk at Khloe Kardashian party 

On Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday, a video emerged showing Kim Kardashian dancing with Britney Spears' ex-manager, Cade Hudson. Now, she says she does not remember it because she was drunk.

Taking to Instagram Story, the mother-of-four was seen having a flip as Drake's Way 2 Sexy was playing in the background, according to U.S. Sun.

"No recollection of this but thank you Cade Hudson," she wrote. "So apparently, I was doing this multiple times till we shut the party down. D**n, I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing With The Stars, and I might have lasted a bit longer."

The mother-of-four is jokingly pointing to her performance on the Dancing with the Stars in 2008, where she ended up in the 11th position.

Kim Kardashian admits to being drunk at Khloe Kardashian party

In the meantime, reports suggest Kim has a crush on his new SKIMS model and England footballer Jude Bellingham.

Sources told Heat magazine she liked him so much because of "his looks, style and intelligence."

"Getting Jude on board with Skims was a huge deal. He's one of the hottest properties in the game at the moment, so it's a major coup for her," the insider revealed. "Jude is hot, and she sees nothing wrong with her crush."

Sabrina Carpenter gives witty reaction to Spotify success
Sabrina Carpenter gives witty reaction to Spotify success
Travis Kelce adorably hypes Taylor Swift up at Eras Tour show: Watch
Travis Kelce adorably hypes Taylor Swift up at Eras Tour show: Watch
Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why
Prince William loves Harry but still won't forgive him; Here's why
Jessica Biel's pals issue BRUTAL verdict about husband Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel's pals issue BRUTAL verdict about husband Justin Timberlake
Putin close friend says, 'We don't need Kanye West in Russia'
Putin close friend says, 'We don't need Kanye West in Russia'
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Film's OTT release date unveiled
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Film's OTT release date unveiled
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky break cover amid baby no.3 plans
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky break cover amid baby no.3 plans
Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise
Taylor Swift 'can't take her eyes off' Travis Kelce after Dublin surprise