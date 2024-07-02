Jamie Foxx Advil intake pushed him into '20 days' of trouble

Jamie Foxx is talking about his recent illness that landed him in the hospital.

The actor, who has not fully revealed his diagnosis, says he was under care of doctors for 20 days this in the month of April, 2023.

“Look, April 11th last year,” Foxx tells in a live conversation with fans in Phoenix, “Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”



“I was gone for 20 days,” Foxx said. “I don’t remember anything.”

“So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor,” Foxx said of his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx.

“They gave me a cortisone shot,” the actor added.

He continued: “The next doctor said something’s going on up there," he then indicated his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he laughed, “But it was…” he trailed off, shrugging, as the video ended.

Foxx was especially supported by his sister throughout his illness. Sibling Deidra saved the Academy Award winner's life.

Thanking his sister on Instagram, Foxx shared: “without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life."