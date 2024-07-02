Simon Cowell vows not to end up like his dad as he shares future plans

Simon Cowell has vowed not to retire till he drops dead as he shares his future plans, claiming he does not want to end up like his own father.



Speaking with Hello! Magazine, the music mogul revealed that he has no plans to retire from the music industry ahead of his 65th birthday.

Sharing the heartbreaking reason behind his future plans, the reality TV judge said that his father Eric's forced retirement due to working for a large company inspired him to continue working as long as he can.

When asked about his retirement plans, Cowell, who has been in the music industry for the past 4 decades, said, “Oh god no, I'll probably drop dead doing what I'm doing.”

“As long as I think there's a need or a purpose and it's something I can do well,” he further added, “I'm up for it.”

Recalling how his father Eric, who breathed his last in 1999 after suffering a heart attack, had no choice but to stop working, he said what his dad went through was difficult.

“His brain was still amazing and he could have done that job for another 20 years,” he added.

Before concluding, the X Factor judge shared the words of wisdom of his father, who told him to try and work for himself if he was ever in a position to.