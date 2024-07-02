 
Geo News

Top 4 Films you can watch this July in cinemas

Movies such as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Despicable Me 4' are releasing this month

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Top 4 Films you can watch this July in cinemas
Top 4 Films you can watch this July in cinemas

As the month of July has begun, moviegoers will have a variety of films to choose from to enjoy their summers. 

From Deadpool & Wolverine to Despicable Me 4, here is a list of movies that you can watch on big screens soon this July:

Despicable Me 4 - releasing July 5th

Despicable Me 4 will reunite audiences with Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) as they welcome a new member to the family. However, the group soon finds themselves forced to go on the run because of their new nemesis Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara).

Twisters - releasing July 17th

Twisters revolves around Kate Cooper, who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.

As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

Deadpool & Wolverine - releasing July 26th

Directed by Shawn Levy, the threequel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who returns to the character of Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan

Synopsis of the movie reads: "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."

Longlegs - releasing July 12th

In the 1990s, new FBI agent Lee Harker was assigned to an unsolved case involving the Satanic serial killer known as Longlegs. 

As the investigation becomes more complicated with occult evidence uncovered, Harker realizes a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder.

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch clothing brand 'Cast & Crew' video
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch clothing brand 'Cast & Crew'
Jamie Foxx Advil intake pushed him into '20 days' of trouble
Jamie Foxx Advil intake pushed him into '20 days' of trouble
Princess Diana brother 'discomforted' Prince Harry over Meghan Markle
Princess Diana brother 'discomforted' Prince Harry over Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle dad Thomas says she is denying Archie, Lili of 'birth right'
Meghan Markle dad Thomas says she is denying Archie, Lili of 'birth right'
David Beckham snubbed by Prince Harry on 'Meghan Markle's order': Author
David Beckham snubbed by Prince Harry on 'Meghan Markle's order': Author
Princess Anne in 'deep regret' after horse incident, releases statement
Princess Anne in 'deep regret' after horse incident, releases statement
Prince William enters 'triple A celebrity' zone after Taylor Swift selfie
Prince William enters 'triple A celebrity' zone after Taylor Swift selfie
Milo Manheim believes Sabrina Carpenter 'deserves' her success
Milo Manheim believes Sabrina Carpenter 'deserves' her success