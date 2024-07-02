Top 4 Films you can watch this July in cinemas

As the month of July has begun, moviegoers will have a variety of films to choose from to enjoy their summers.

From Deadpool & Wolverine to Despicable Me 4, here is a list of movies that you can watch on big screens soon this July:



Despicable Me 4 - releasing July 5th

Despicable Me 4 will reunite audiences with Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) as they welcome a new member to the family. However, the group soon finds themselves forced to go on the run because of their new nemesis Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara).



Twisters - releasing July 17th

Twisters revolves around Kate Cooper, who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.



She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.

As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

Deadpool & Wolverine - releasing July 26th

Directed by Shawn Levy, the threequel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who returns to the character of Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan.

Synopsis of the movie reads: "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."



Longlegs - releasing July 12th

In the 1990s, new FBI agent Lee Harker was assigned to an unsolved case involving the Satanic serial killer known as Longlegs.

As the investigation becomes more complicated with occult evidence uncovered, Harker realizes a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder.

