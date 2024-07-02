Taylor Swift fans slam Julia Roberts for touching Travis Kelce at Eras show

Taylor Swift fans are finding Julia Roberts a bit overfriendly.



The Eat, Pray, Love actor, 56, was seen grabbing Kelce, 34, by his shoulders and tickling his chest as she chatted with him in a video circulating on TikTok.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end held her elbows as he shared a laugh with her.

However, Swifties sensed some discomfort behind his grin as Roberts, who has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder since 2002, kept rubbing his chest and then grabbed his arms as she said something that made him burst out laughing.

One person wrote on X, “I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable.”

Another fan was as bothered as others and wrote, “wtf is wrong with JR? why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange."

This didn't stop there as a third user went, “Wow handsy much? The scratching? What is her problem??”



“Her physicality with him is cringe!!” another added.

However, everyone didn't share the same concerns as they proposed to see the other picture.

“She’s old enough to be his mother, so I’m hoping she’s treating him more like a son. Kinda seems motherly,” one fan wrote.

A second user also tried lip-reading to make better sense of the situation. “Julia is saying ‘I’m just so happy for you guys. Me thinks she was not a Joe [Alwyn] fan as well.”

Kelce joined his popstar girlfriend for the last of Swift’s three shows at Aviva Stadium to cheer her on after attending a teammate’s wedding in California the night before— which Swifties noticed to have surprised the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart songstress when she noticed him in the crowd.

