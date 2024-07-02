 
'The Bear' s3 strong viewership amid poor reviews speaks volumes

Strong numbers for 'The Bear' s3 drown out divisive reviews as the series was earlier renewed for season four

July 02, 2024

Despite The Bear season three mostly poor reviews, the popularity of the comedy-drama remains high as its latest season becomes the largest premiere in Hulu history.

Data shared by Disney show that 5.4 million viewers streamed the series in the first four days, making it the Hulu's largest premiere of a scripted series.

Besides this, the show was previously a darling of critics, but the latest season made them eat their own past words.

Many called the season "aimless" and "messy." The Independent labelled it a "frenetic drama" that "feels stuck in a loop of its own creation."

Variety's likewise writes a critical review, "The Bear takes a step down in an aimless season three that leans too heavily on star power."

The Hollywood Reporter however pens a less-critical review, "On an episode-by-episode basis, the third season of The Bear is as good as anything the show has ever done. Possibly better?"

So does the Decider, "The Bear's brilliant blend of overstimulating mayhem, precision, and catharsis is a special place onto itself."

