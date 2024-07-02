Shah Rukh Khan to add another big award to his long collection

The 2024 Locarno Film Festival is set to bestow Shah Rukh Khan with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, which will add to his long collection of laurels.



The ceremony will be held on Aug 10, and the festival will pay tribute to him by screening his hit film Devdas, while afterwards, he will be doing a Q&A session on Aug 11.

Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro called welcoming a “living legend” like Khan to the 77th edition of the festival “a dream come true,” gushing over the King of Bollywood for the “wealth and breadth of his contribution” to Indian cinema.

He continued, “Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films."

"A true ‘people’s hero,’ sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”